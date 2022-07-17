It took three years, but the Wollongong Roller Hawks have defended their National Wheelchair Basketball League championship.
The Hawks won the title in 2019, before COVID-19 cancelled the last two NWBL campaigns, however the wait was worth it, beating Perth Wheelcats 75-66 in the grand final in Darwin.
Advertisement
Tristan Knowles orchestrated the victory, finishing with 24 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds, while Nick Taylor had 23 points and Shaun Russell had 14 points and seven assits.
Meanwhile, Queensland Spinning Bullets took the bronze medal in a dramatic finish against NWBL debutants the grand final hosts the Darwin Salties.
Lachlin Dalton nailed a three pointer from range in the last second of the game, to seal Queensland's 70-69 victory.
Dalton will play at the Para-athletes Commonwealth Games along with Hawks' Luke Pople and Hannah Dodd.
Sydney Uni Flames defeated Queensland 59-42 in the women's grand final.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.