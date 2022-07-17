Car plunges onto rocks at Kiama Blowhole

A woman had a close call with a runaway car that ended up crashing onto rocks at Kiama Blowhole on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to the scene at 1.55pm after a parked car that was not properly secured rolled down the hill before plunging headfirst onto the rocks.
The driver noticed the car moving and tried to stop it, but was unsuccessful.
On its journey the car brushed a woman, aged in her 50s; paramedics checked her out at the scene, but she was uninjured.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
