Kiama's Edith Clark celebrates 100th birthday

For Kiama's Edith Clark, turning 100 is exciting - and also offers a good time to relax after a lifetime of working hard.
"It's a nice time really, because no one expects you to do anything," Edith said with a smile.
"So even though I've worked hard all my life, I can sit and take it easy."
Edith was born in Worksop in Nottinghamshire, England on July 14, 2022, the youngest of three children in the Hall family.
She said it was "very poor times" and when she came along her parents were already struggling to feed her two older brothers, Dennis and Frank, although life got a little easier when her father found some work.
During World War II she worked 12 shifts a fortnight at a factory making steel cable, close to home because her mother was ill.
"My cable was perfect, because I'm a perfectionist," Edith said.
Over her life Edith has also worked other jobs, including about 14 years as a nurse's aide at Wollongong Hospital - a job she loved - and at a mixed business.
She said she was always quick at ringing up the tills and to this day can add up her shopping faster than the computers at the checkout.
"That's why I'm so lively, because I've made my brain work," Edith said.
In 1944 she married her neighbour, Sydney Clark, and together they had three children: Terry, Maria, and Noreen.
"She's had a very, very full life," Noreen said.
Syd worked in the mines so after they shut down the family moved to Australia, first living in the migrant hostel at Fairy Meadow before relocating to Farmborough Heights, where the children were raised.
Edith and Syd moved to Kiama 40 years ago, and that's where Edith continues to live in her own unit independently.
Edith is a familiar face in Kiama, especially among swimmers - up until just a few years ago, she swam every morning at the rockpool.
She said she and Syd travelled all over but never found anywhere that compared to Kiama.
"There isn't another place like it," she said.
"It's like a bit of heaven dropped from the sky."
Edith celebrated her milestone birthday on Sunday surrounded by family, which has grown to seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous extended family members.
"It's wonderful," she said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
