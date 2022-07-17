Did you know the plant responsible for your morning cup of tea belongs to the same genus that produces a stunning variety of blooms?
The camellia was celebrated at the weekend at Camellias Illawarra's first show since the pandemic hit.
Advertisement
"They're just a beautiful thing," Camellias Illawarra member Kevin Reiman - who, with wife Sandy, took out Grand Champion Bloom - said.
"They're such a gorgeous flower to look at."
A change of venue from The Illawarra Grammar School to the Dapto Ribbonwood Centre meant the number of entries was limited but there were still 1100 flowers on show which showcased the genus' varied offering in both size and colour.
They ranged in size from petite, delicate flowers to voluminous blooms, while colours went from white to an inky shade verging on black, with plenty of variegation in between.
The blooms were grown by members from not only the Illawarra, but the Shoalhaven, Southern Highlands and south-western Sydney.
One of the more unusual flowers on show was the camellia nitidissima, which has vibrant, sunshine-yellow petals.
Camellias Illawarra president Don Dewhurst said the yellow flower was something camellia growers had striven for for years, but struggled with their attempts to cross the c. nitidissima with other species to produce larger yellow blooms.
Mr Dewhurst said the Illawarra had been at the forefront of camellias in Australia - if not for the pandemic this year's show would have been the group's 70th, while the organisation Camellias Australia had been around for 70 years too.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.