Shellharbour City Art Society on show in the village

The Shellharbour City Art Society will be holding its second exhibition this week at the city's "Imaginarium", in Shellharbour Village.
After a period of "decline" the group is flourishing again after a resurgence of art practices during the pandemic.
Member Marc Poisson said the Meraki exhibition, which runs until July 24, expresses members' "multiple, intersecting identities through their art as a cohesive enterprise to renew the society".
"Exhibiting artists will focus on the Illawarra's magnificent beauty providing stunning images in their artwork for the local community to enjoy," he said.
"We have mountains, lakes, green pastures, outstanding beaches, harbours, many waterfalls in the area and the list goes on.
"Capturing this beauty through art raises appreciation for our environment, enriching the lives of all."
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
