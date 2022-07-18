Wollongong slugger Sam Goodman is looking to throw himself further into the world title mix when he takes on tough Filipino Juan Miguel Elorde on Wednesday night.
Goodman's showdown with Elorde co-headlines a No Limit card at the Hordern Pavilion with super-welterweight sensation Nikita Tsyzu's grudge match with Ben Horn.
Elorde comes in with an impressive 29-2 resume, with his second loss coming in a game challenge of WBO super-bantamweight champion Emanuel Navarrete last October.
Certainly, on paper, the 35-year-old presents Goodman's toughest challenge to date, but the slick Albion Park product's approach won't change.
"He fought Navarette only a couple of fights ago for the world title so he's been around a while, he's been at that top level," Goodman said.
"He usually looks to counterpunch but he fought Navarette really having a dig at him and trying to come forward, so I think he's capable of presenting a few different things.
"We'll see what his plan is on the night but I know I'll be looking to press forward and go at him. As always, I'm going to go forward, pull him apart, make everything miss and then break him down."
It's a quick turnaround for the 23-year-old - who fights out of Gosford's Complete Boxing under veteran coach Joel Keegan - just nine weeks after taking his record to 11-0 against tricky Japanese southpaw Fumiya Fuse in May.
Goodman claimed nine of the 10 rounds on all three judges scorecards but was thrown a curveball when dropped in the third round.
It was a flash knockdown en route to an otherwise commanding victory, but coming back from a taste of the canvas was a valuable lesson as he looks to forge a world title path.
"The ego was bruised, that was about it," Goodman said.
"My legs were sweet, I knew what shot he hit me with. It was just a well-thrown counter, a cracking left hand, that took me off my feet.
"After that he didn't really look to press the fight, I gathered myself, sorted myself out and got back on with the job.
"I thought I was picking him off without taking a lot of risks. It was a bit of a safe performance from my end but a smart performance in a lot of ways.
"It's not something I want to be proving every fight, but it's another box ticked knowing I can come through the other end when things gets tough."
The win pushed him into the top 10 with the IBF and to 14th in the WBO super-bantamweight rankings.
Moving to 12-0 would likely see another jump, but the only place he plans to push the pace is in the ring.
"We're not ahead of schedule but we're where we want to be," Goodman said.
"Even if you get that No. 1 spot you can be sitting there for a long time - look at how long it's taken Tim [Tszyu] to get a world title shot.
"He's been sitting at No.1 for however many years now. You want to be in the mix in the rankings and, right now, it's just about fighting these top guys and going through them.
"I've just got to keep winning fights and the rankings will keep sorting themselves out.
"I've had a really good camp and that's the good thing about those quick turnarounds, you can just roll straight around.
"Barring injuries, you're starting camp fit and there's a lot of benefits to it. I'm ready to go out there and put on a good performance."
The card, to be televised on Fox Sports, will see Nikita Tsyzu take on Ben Horn almost two years after their brothers' Tim and Jeff met in a bout that ended the latter's career.
The card will also feature see Ashleigh Sims, wife of St George Illawarra back-rower Tariq Sims, in action for the second time as a pro.
Sims and Campbelltown slugger Shanell Dargan stole the show with a four-round barn-burner on the undercard to Harry Garside's Australian lightweight title victory in April.
With Dargan also featuring on Wednesday's card, wins for both could set up rematch after their first war ended in a draw.
Sims fights out of Wollongong under the guidance of former Commonwealth Games rep and 13-fight pro Mark Lucas.
At Monday's presser, Sims said she's promised Lucas a more measured approach against Novocastrian Jessica Adams.
"[Lucas] and I have been working on a few things and I think it'll be a different fight this time around, a bit more of an intelligent fight on my end," Sims said.
"I've been told not to take [as many] hits again. If I can put on a good show, take a little less punishment, happy days.
"I'm not really thinking of a rematch [with Dargan], I've got a fight Wednesday night and that's my focus at the moment. After that we can go to the drawing board and see what we can line up."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
