The victim of a fake Uber driver who preyed on women in Wollongong's CBD has told a court of the profound impact the man's crimes have had on her life.
Former surgeon Kais Dahdal picked up the woman on Keira Street in the early hours of October 23 last year, telling her he was her driver.
However, the married 35-year-old did not work for Uber - he had never even held a licence, and was using his wife's car.
He told her his app wasn't working and as she gave him directions to her home, he asked her to move from the backseat to the front so he could hear her.
Dahdal asked her how she was going to pay him and the woman said she would pay him through the Uber app.
He again said it was not working, so she offered the $25 cash she had on her or a bank transfer.
Dahdal insisted she owed more and began rubbing her inner thigh while saying: "You could pay me in other ways... You can pay me in sex".
The woman told him to pull over and pretended to go to another house, waiting until he left before running home.
Through tears the woman delivered a moving victim impact statement at Wollongong Local Court on Monday, saying that night had changed her.
As a single mother, she said, she thought she was tough because she would get through anything for her children's sake.
But she said the ordeal had turned her from a "bright, confident... social butterfly" into someone who was afraid to go out and distrustful of men.
The woman described feeling "disgusting" and "weak", and how the incident had caused the end of her relationship with her former partner and her job.
"I deserve more, my boys deserve more," she said.
Dahdal sat in court listening, his wife at his side, as an interpreter translated the woman's words.
She was not his only victim.
Earlier that same night, Dahdal had picked up another woman and her friend, telling them his Uber app was broken.
After dropping the friend off, Dahdal drove in the wrong direction from the woman's home, squeezed the woman's upper thigh and forcibly kissed her.
As the woman pulled away, Dahdal said: "Want to have some fun? Want to f--k?"
Dahdal pleaded guilty earlier this year to two counts of sexual touching without consent and one count of driving without ever having held a licence.
In court on Monday, defence lawyer Greg Stanton said Dahdal had become a "pariah" after being pilloried in the press.
His client's crimes were an "inexplicable aberration, he said, and he had taken significant steps to rehabilitate himself.
Mr Stanton said Dahdal and his wife had come to Australia from war-torn Syria to make a new life, and they and their six-month-old child were "quite alone" here.
"[His wife] is deeply ashamed and affected by his conduct, as is he," Mr Stanton said.
He said Dahdal had worked diligently for the Red Crescent in Syria (the equivalent of the Red Cross) and witnessed "carnage on a daily basis".
Dahdal had found himself in a position of "isolation and desperation", he said, and resorted to his offending.
While it was self-inflicted, he said, Dahdal was suffering extracurial punishment because he could not become a doctor again.
Mr Stanton submitted that an intensive corrections order was a suitable sentence.
The Crown prosecutor said deterring others in the community from committing such crimes had to play a part in sentencing due to the predatory nature of Dahdal's offending.
She said a custodial sentence was the only suitable sentence.
As Magistrate Claire Girotto adjourned sentencing to next week, she offered words of support to the victim.
"Please be aware this is not your fault, nothing you did was wrong," Magistrate Girotto said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
