Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Victim of fake Uber driver Kais Dahdal makes powerful statement in Wollongong court

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 18 2022 - 6:05am, first published 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kais Dahdal lured women into his wife's car by pretending to be an Uber driver, then molested them. Picture: Adam McLean

The victim of a fake Uber driver who preyed on women in Wollongong's CBD has told a court of the profound impact the man's crimes have had on her life.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.