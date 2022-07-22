To Infinity and beyond in Wollongong

House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath2 | Car 2
Advertisement
INFINITY is a brand-new project in Wollongong's lower Crown Street precinct with a convenient position and signature inclusions.
Project sales consultant Margaret Johnson said, "Located in Wollongong's vibrant CBD, embracing the good life, where you are only steps away from entertainment, food, ocean, sport, golf.
This new luxury apartment of 119sqm on level 6 with an east (south) aspect offers a timeless open-plan living space, and you can choose between a light coastal or dark contemporary scheme.
Oriented to capture the ocean views, the apartment offers generous balconies to take advantage of the cool easterly breeze.
"Like myself, anyone looking for ease of living in a vibrant CBD location, this will tick all the boxes,"Margaret said. "I have purchased in the building as it will give me the lifestyle I crave as I wind down into retirement.
"Concierge will add a sense of security and comfort catering to this high end living experience."
Be impressed by your gourmet kitchen with an engineered stone benchtop and splashback, Miele cooking appliances, integrated fridge and dishwasher, wine fridge and filtered water/boiling water tap.
Completion is anticipated the third quarter of 2024. Concept images only.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.