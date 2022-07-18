It's a hairstyle to divide the community, business up the front and a party in the back, but the mullet continues to be celebrated and it's time to honour all that hail from the Illawarra.
Those who manicure their manes into masterpieces are being called upon for the annual Mulletfest at Kurri Kurri held in December, with the competition extending to online entries (and pets) for the first time.
The feel-good event attracts people of all ages with competition categories including vintage (over-50s), junior, ranga, grubby, extreme, international, everyday and rookie (where the mullet is less than two years old).
Former Wollongong resident Josh Hogg claimed a win at the renowend event in 2021, being the highest-scoring finalist, nabbing the title of Best Everyday Mullet.
Initially Mr Hogg grew the style to annoy his girlfriend, Keri, but she came to love it, so it stayed - five years later earning him a title in history at Mulletfest.
In 2018, youngsters Gabriel Hill of Warrawong and Bailey Robinson of Mount Warrigal vied for spots in the junior category but sorely missed out despite growing their hair to great lengths.
Regional heats are being held across NSW, QLD and Victoria, although during July the competition will take online entries from adults, children and pets with web winners of each category to receive a wild card entry to the main event.
Winners will be announced at the next Mulletfest heat at the Commercial Hotel in Dubbo on August 20.
All entrant's photos will be added to Facebook and open for public vote for the People Choice Award.
In 2020, local sport star Jake Kinzett raised many eyebrows on the field after turning his frizzy mane blonde, but leaving the business on top dark brown.
The stunning mullet became a centrepiece for both his sports teams - the Tech Tahs and Warilla.
"I started growing it out with just a rats tail from the top of my head," Kinzett told the Mercury at the time.
"Then I grew it into a mohawk, but everybody started getting mohawks, so I shaved the top of my hair to be different.
"People started getting mullets, so I decided to bleach mine blonde. I'm fortunate to grow a fluffy afro, so it stands out."
Wayne Haines sported a sensational curly mullet by the banks of Mullet Creek in Dapto on April 7.
Mr Haines was watching the watery carnage from heavy rain the night before which closed many schools and left many parts of the Illawarra swamped.
Stalwart of the Bellambi Community Centre, grandfather Wayne Morris, has donned the trend-setting hairstyle most of his life.
Mr Morris' flowing locks have been featured in the Mercury before, having been a concerned citizen after finding drug paraphenalia dumped near his home and again after helping fight a ferocious fire at his neighbour's house using a garden hose.
If you're still not sold on the eye-catching style, Aussie golfer Cameron Smith's landmark win at the 150th British Open - quite possibly putting mullets back on the map.
The mulleted Queenslander mounted a spectacular comeback to topple Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland.
If you own a sensational mullet, the Illawarra Mercury would love to hear from you - email your pics to COS@IllawarraMercury.com.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
