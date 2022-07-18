Andrew Hughes has staked his claim for winning the AusCycling BMX ACT/NSW Series after sealing victory in the round six event at Southlake Illawarra BMX Club on Sunday.
With two rounds remaining, Hughes has within striking distance of the top three in the Superclass Men's class, which is led by Noah Elton - who finished fourth at the Illawarra event.
The Superclass Men's category headlined a great day of spills and thrills for juniors and senior BMX riders in Croom on Sunday. Another highlight of the day was Gemma-Lee Thomas extending her lead in the Superclass Women's class, with second-placed Zoe Cooper finishing runner-up.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
