Shellharbour council voters go back to the polls again

For the second time in six months Shellharbour Ward A residents have started to turn up and cast their vote.
Following the dramas with online iVote system, this ward was one of several local government elections held in December that have had to be restaged.
Kellie Marsh was one of the Ward A councillors elected but was out at Centenary Hall on Monday for the first day of pre-polling.
"We've had quite a lot of people show up already which has been great," Cr Marsh said.
"The people of course are very disappointed that they have to vote again. A lot of people don't understand why they have to vote again, but it's great to see them out and doing so."
Cr Marsh is running with Shane Bitschkat, who missed out on the second Ward A seat by just a handful of votes.
While having 'won' in December, Cr Marsh said she wouldn't be concerned if she ended up with fewer votes this time around - or even didn't win.
"I'm so blessed to have had a number of years representing the community," she said.
"I see it as an honour and a privilege. I feel fortunate for any vote that I receive from the community because they're putting their trust in faith in myself and Shane."
Pre-poll voting at Centenary Hall is available Monday to Saturday, 9am-5pm until July 29.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
