Earth is unique, why are we destroying it? Letters, July 19, 2022

It was a stunning photo collection that came from the James Webb Space Telescope shown in all the world newspapers and TV stations last week.
Amazing what they can achieve at NASA. The images came from a million miles in space, and still not showing any signs of life on any other planet.
Advertisement
Of all the multi-billions of stars, galaxies and other space objects, we apparently are the only speck in the universe which has life existing on it.
Yet having this precious privilege, we go about burning our earth resources at a alarming rate.
Nothing is forever, and coal, oil and gas resources will come to an end one day.
All through history the human races have overrun each other, bombed and killed each other, and now the threat of some maniac despot, pushing a nuclear bomb button is becoming more and more possible.
How to reset our thinking about living in peace together is a big question, and we can only live in hope.
I don't think any religion can make a difference, as all through history, they have waged war themselves, with murder and mayhem and other atrocities in the dark old ages.
I hope that in the future an impossible dream can come true, and we can all live together, and treasure our precious planet earth.
John Pronk, Wollongong
The question I have for Ms Saliba, does she live in Ward A?. If not I feel she should wait until she can stand in her own ward. It is sad she feels that she is needed in Council and has turned her back on the ALP.
I now list three of her credits that the voters should remember. First she handed over the HAAC Centre to private enterprise with a loss of some council staff.
Next she passed over the Community Transport to Wollongong Council and third she wasted a large amount of ratepayers' money in changing council's identification symbol, this meant new stationery, new transfers for Council's vehicles and Uniforms.
She should remember it was the ALP not her that got her into State Parliament and it was the ALP that got her removed from Government and onto Council, and the voters made the new choice of a change in the Mayor.
Richard Cannan, Warilla
This time last year at the service station, the petrol delivery indicator on the pump spun around fast while the dollar indicator spun around slow. Today the Pptrol delivery indicator on the same pump spins around slow while the dollar indicator spins around fast. Now that's built-in flexibility.
Dave Cox, Corrimal
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.