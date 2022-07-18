A man who broke into a Wollongong Airbnb and stole a TV and other devices told police he was "helping a mate out".
Worrigee resident Adam Geoffrey Baker, 41, faced Wollongong Local Court on Monday after pleading guilty to aggravated break and enter.
Court documents said that between 1.45am and 1.52am on June 22, 2020, Baker drove his vehicle down the driveway of an Auburn Street property before he and another man got out.
Baker looked through a window while the other man appeared to try and open a door.
The pair removed the flyscreen and forced open the window to the lounge room, then entered the home and stole a television, an Apple TV set top box, and two surveillance cameras.
The victim arrived the following morning to prepare the home for guests and discovered the break-in.
Police attended and matched fingerprints on the window to Baker.
A few days later Baker attended Nowra Police Station at the request of police and was arrested.
In an interview, he told police he went to the home with a man he had met earlier that night at the Harp Hotel in Wollongong.
Baker said the man told him that he had bought a TV from someone but that person had not handed it over.
The other man had jemmied open the lounge room window, he told police, but he denied entering the home himself.
Baker said he had driven his new friend to an unknown location in or near Mangerton, where he dropped him off with the TV.
When asked what he thought about the incident, Baker told police he "thought it was a bit sus" but went because he was "helping a mate out".
Baker also pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited drug, after police found him with 2.18 grams of methamphetamine in March this year.
He will return to court for sentencing in September, once he has finished a rehabilitation program.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
