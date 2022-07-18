Corrimal Street road repairs scheduled

Illawarra drivers are advised of changed traffic conditions ahead of repair and resurfacing work to take place at Corrimal Street in Wollongong next week.
Work will be carried out in the northbound lanes between Swan and Stewart streets for four nights from Monday, July 25, to Thursday, July 28, between 8pm and 4am, weather permitting.
Corrimal Street northbound will be closed between Swan Street and Glebe Street on Monday and Tuesday, July 28 to 29.
Corrimal Street northbound will be closed between Glebe Street and Stewart Street on Wednesday, July 27, and Thursday, July 28.
Detours will be in place via Kembla Street.
Road users are advised to follow the direction of traffic control and should allow up to five minutes additional travel time.
Transport for NSW has thanked motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
