Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Corrimal Street road repairs scheduled

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 18 2022 - 7:04am, first published 3:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From April: The damaged road in Market Street, near the corner of Corrimal Street. Picture: Robert Peet

Illawarra drivers are advised of changed traffic conditions ahead of repair and resurfacing work to take place at Corrimal Street in Wollongong next week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.