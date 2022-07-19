Michael Matthews' stage 14 win at the Tour de France shows why the Australian is perfectly suited for the UCI World Championships when the world's best cyclists come to Wollongong in September.
After finishing second on both stage 6 and 8 on this year's Tour, Matthews beat out fellow competitor Alberto Bettiol during the final stages to win a hilly race from Saint Etienne to Mende.
Advertisement
Matthews' win comes after fellow Aussie Nick Schultz came close to winning stage 10 of the Tour de France only to lose it at the end. Local chairman for the Australian Olympic Committee and vice-president of the Illawarra Cycling Club, Simon Kersten said riders competing right now in France, including Matthews and Schultz, will be tailoring their efforts with an eye on Wollongong later this year.
"Right about now a lot of riders will be changing their season based on what event they are going to compete in. So those looking to compete at the World Championships in Wollongong will be riding a slightly different race right now at the Tour."
Matthews currently sits seventh in overall sprinters at the Tour de France, but Kersten said even though it may not suit his fast-paced style, he backed Matthews to go well in Wollongong.
"The Wollongong course is such a tough one. We've just seen Matthews take out stage 14 in France. But I think this course will suit him as a tougher, faster rider rather than just being a track for pure sprinters.
"Our course is up there with one of the longest there has been at the World Championships for some time. There's over 4000 metres of vertical climb at the Wollongong course, so that's two times more than Mount Kosciuszko and half the climb of Mount Everest," he said.
"It's incredibly challenging."
Australia, the Netherlands and Belgium are expected to have the most competitors in Wollongong.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.