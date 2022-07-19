Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

The world's best are being primed for Wollongong

By Jordan Warren
Updated July 19 2022 - 12:35am, first published 12:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winner: Michael Matthews' Tour de France stage 14 win shows he's ready for Wollongong. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Michael Matthews' stage 14 win at the Tour de France shows why the Australian is perfectly suited for the UCI World Championships when the world's best cyclists come to Wollongong in September.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.