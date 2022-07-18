Man refused bail after Far South Coast house fire

A man has been charged following a house fire on the Far South Coast in the early hours of Sunday.
The home's occupant, a 54-year-old woman was reportedly awoken by a man outside her home in Ferntree Lane, Wallagoot, near Bega.
Police say he allegedly threw her to the ground as the house caught alight and then fled.
Fire and Rescue NSW extinguished the blaze and the woman was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for minor burns to her face and hands.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District attended and arrested a 69-year-old man nearby.
He was taken to Bega Police Station before being taken to South East Regional Hospital under police guard, with burns to his forehead.
He has since been transferred to Canberra Hospital for further treatment.
The Wallagoot man has been charged with destroy or damage property, destroy/damage property with intent to endanger life - serious indictable offence, and common assault.
He appeared in Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday, July 18, where he was formally refused bail to appear in Bega Local Court on September 13.
