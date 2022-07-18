$55k joy for Culburra Beach man on a Keno winning streak

A Culburra Beach man is on a Keno winning streak - including a $55,000 bounty this month.
He held a Keno Classic 8 Spot winning entry in draw 19, drawn July 15 and took home a total prize of $55,947.60.
Advertisement
Confirming his win with an official from Keno, the elated man said the win had come at the perfect time.
"I've had a little bit of a streak. I've won with a couple of Keno Classic 6 Spot entries recently, which has been great, but nothing compares to this.
"I recently bought myself a new ute and life has been great, but with this win, I think it's only going to get better.
"I'll pay some bills, put some of the winnings away for a rainy day and share the rest with my family.
"It's great fun and I always enjoy having a go so I'm feeling great today.
His winning Keno Classic 8 Spot entry was purchased at Culburra Bowling & Recreation Club, corner of Price Edward Avenue and West Crescent, Culburra Beach.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.