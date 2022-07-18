The recent severe weather that wreaked havoc across the Illawarra has prompted a rally to demand climate action.
The march, organised by the Illawarra Climate Justice Alliance (ICJA), will take place outside the lllawarra Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, July 30.
The rally will kick off at 1pm where protesters will gather to hear speeches, including from workers a part of the frontline response to the recent floods, before a march to the CBD.
ICJA spokesman Jack Mansell said in the wake of severe weather events, there was an urgent need to revive the climate movement and place pressure on the new Labor Government to act.
"The two major flooding events that have happened this year highlight the impact that climate change and more erratic weather patterns will have on ordinary people around Australia," Mr Mansell said.
"There'll be potentially millions of people displaced by climate change if we don't act ... but even in the immediate term a lot of people here have had to deal with the impact of water damage to their homes.
"All of these things tie into one another and that's why we're calling for a comprehensive response to the climate crisis."
Mr Mansell said protesters will also raise the demand an end to the fossil fuel industry and call for solutions to the energy crisis.
The day of action will occur alongside similar demonstrations taking place across the country including in Brisbane and Melbourne.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
