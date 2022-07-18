Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong tanning clinic LuxERi accepting clients 24/7

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated July 18 2022 - 8:01am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Automatic beauty: Toni Pecoski has opened Wollongong's first 24/7 tanning salon. Picture: Adam McLean

The latest edition to Wollongong's night-time economy isn't a bar, nor a restaurant, and it's not even an entertainment venue.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.