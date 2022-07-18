The region's heavy hitters need to join together to push governments to improve the Illawarra's "precarious" road and rail connections, according to Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery
The heavy rains have so far this year caused damage to the M1 Princes Motorway, leading to its closure last week at Mt Ousley for geotechnical work to be carried out.
In April, landslips caused by the rain saw a two-week closure of the South Coast rail line between Thirroul and Waterfall.
The rains also saw the closure of the Moss Vale-Unanderra line, predominantly used by freight, forcing some Port Kembla industries to opt to use road transport instead.
At Monday night's Wollongong City Council meeting Cr Bradbery tabled a motion calling for action to improve the city's ability to withstand future weather events.
"The rain events this year have highlighted the precarious state of transport connectivity in and out of our region," Cr Bradbery said.
"The economic productivity and competitiveness of the Illawarra-Shoalhaven and NSW depends on effective and reliable transport links to our region.
"There is no detailed plan to address the Illawarra's rail constraints and some of its other challenges as far as transport is concerned."
The Lord Mayor's motion called for the creation of a group to lobby state and federal governments to invest in transport and other areas to increase the region's resilience to increasingly wild weather events.
The group would include representatives from BlueScope, NSW Ports, South32, the University of Wollongong and Business Illawarra.
The Lord Mayor's motion followed on from Business Illawarra's concerns about the impacts being felt by industry at Port Kembla.
"Targeted investment in resilient transport connectivity is imperative," Cr Bradbery said.
"We need to work with the business community and neighbouring councils to push for a more reliable transport network that supports our current needs and future prosperity.
"The real issue we could end up with a massive constraint on that asset [Port Kembla] in its ability not only to continue to operate but also to attract future investment."
Councillors passed the motion unanimously
