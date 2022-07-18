Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Surely now it's about pandemic planning for long haul: editorial

Updated July 18 2022 - 8:32am, first published 7:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WITH the economic headwinds strengthening, governments everywhere are battening down the hatches against a stormy future where the low-interest-rate certainties of the past decade are replaced by less stable, more inflationary circumstances that will test the forecasting and financial management abilities of politicians and central banks alike.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.