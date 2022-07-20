Are we learning to live with the virus or not? Letters, July 21, 2022

Reply to the article "Pandemic leave pay back until end of September" (Mercury, July 18) shows such payments will never end, it seems?
After an orchestrated "collective hissy fit" from the Premiers, and some unions calling into question his Labor credentials, the Prime Minister has buckled.
Advertisement
If the government is going to force people to stay home because of COVID, then people need compensation, obviously.
Yet, this reveals Anthony Albanese is just as addicted to pandemic spending as his useless predecessor, despite all the rhetoric that we've got to learn to live with the virus?
So when the next virus variant pops up, are we going to see the government force people to stay home and bring back these payments?
This will add more debt to our national account bill. But what is much worse are the consequences, such as a shortage of workers, potentially food and petrol shortages.
If we keep doing this Australia will become a third world country as business and employment will be crippled beyond repair. So when are we going to "learn to live with the virus!"
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
Spare a thought for the homeless, especially during the cold, windy nights we have had of late. Does it really have to be this way when there are so many closed up venues within all neighbourhoods, that could be used to temporarily house these poor souls?
Venues such as schools, churches, church halls, community halls, scout halls, surf clubs etc, etc; could be utilised at night, especially during winter, to provide some shelter for these people.
Many of these places lie locked up and under-utilised for periods of time, especially at night. Perhaps, with the right logistics applied, along with some government assistance, these wasted venues could provide some much needed temporary shelter for the homeless.
In return for shelter, it could be that some people may provide assistance with the upkeep of these venues.
Steven Thomas, Shellharbour
I too, am alarmed! "Alarm over new plans for Keiraville" (Mercury, July 18, 2022). This recycled, $33 million development proposal for the foothills of Mt Keira is over-the-top. The plan is to build 42 units at the back of existing homes on a timbered bush block with a single steep access road squeezed between two existing homes on Cosgrove Ave, Keiraville. It's just too big for this precious part of the Illawarra escarpment.
Good luck to the Keiraville residents fighting this extraordinary development proposal. Submissions on the proposal can be made up to July 29, 2022 via Wollongong Council's website.
Peter Van der Roo, Wollongong
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.