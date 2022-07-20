Illawarra Mercury
Are we learning to live with the virus or not? Letters to the Editor, July 21, 2022

July 20 2022 - 6:00pm
Are we learning to live with the virus or not? Letters, July 21, 2022

Reply to the article "Pandemic leave pay back until end of September" (Mercury, July 18) shows such payments will never end, it seems?

