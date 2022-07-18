An increased supply of free rapid antigen tests for symptomatic staff and students, which will be sent home with students this week

Masks are strongly encouraged indoors for all staff and visitors, and all students are also encouraged to wear masks. Masks will be provided in classrooms

Masks will remain mandatory through all of term 3 for staff who interact with students at greater risk of serious illness from COVID

Close contacts of COVID cases are prohibited from attending special schools and support classes

Increased cleaning will take place at schools throughout the day, with a continuing focus on high-touch areas and other hard surfaces, door handles, lockers, light switches and handrails in stairways and high movement areas

Students and staff are urged not to attend school when unwell, even with the mildest of symptoms, and to test for COVID and report positive results