Illawarra public schools are scaling up measures to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 as term 3 kicks off, amid concerns of an upcoming winter peak in cases.
Public schools are undertaking a "four-week blitz", with NSW Education secretary Georgina Harrisson explaining that the measures are similar to last term but "we are being extra vigilant to get the term off to the best start".
Last term, schools in NSW saw staff absences of up to 30 per cent due to COVID and influenza.
The extra measures this term include:
Individual schools will also have to introduce additional measures when they see growing numbers of cases across multiple cohorts or among staff.
These might include an end to large outdoor gatherings, no off-site or inter-school activities, a limit on visitors, more cleaning, and learning from home if required.
But after consultation with staff, unions and other stakeholders, the Department of Education will lift the mandatory vaccination requirement for all staff, except for those working in or with special schools.
However, vaccination is still strongly encouraged.
"The department will continue to provide vaccination leave to staff so they can receive a COVID-19 vaccination, including a booster shot," Ms Harrisson said.
Over the coming weeks teachers who were on alternate duties, or those who were dismissed or resigned and want to return, will come back to the classroom.
