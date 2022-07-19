Rising star Stevan is still not quite sure of his "sound" but that doesn't matter, the former Wollongong singer is about to play to thousands at Splendour in the Grass.
The 21-year-old admitted to the Mercury he has tried his hand at "every genre under the sun" but has settled on "alternative" at this point with the release of his new single Crash.
Advertisement
"I'm still trying to figure it out," he said.
"Every time I make a song, I just try to make my own thing like I want it to be myself. I want it to be popular and [get lots of streams], but at the same time I want to be innovative."
Stevan's also never been to Splendour.
Despite being booked to play there three years ago a global pandemic got in the way, but that's won't stop him from having a good time at the iconic Byron Bay music festival.
"I'm just looking forward to making a statement, like I want to put on a crazy performance," Stevan said.
"It's just exciting to be back on a stage like that ... and do really well."
His top essentials to take will be water, warm clothes and a smile - and probably a pair of boots to wade through the impending mud.
The former University of Wollongong student launched onto the music scene in 2018 after being signed to another label and embarking on a national tour with Winston Surfshirt.
Some of Stevan's first melodies he fell in love with were from his father's cassette collection like Bob Marley, Al Green and Stevie Wonder.
He went on to teach himself to play drums, guitar, bass and piano - "enough to make a whole song" he joked - with his first songs appearing on Soundcloud from when he was about 13-years-old.
His latest major accolade is signing to Warner Music, through the label Purple Phase (the brainchild of The Reubens).
Look out for an upcoming EP from the singer-songwriter, while he'll be heading to his home town to launch his new single at the North Wollongong Hotel on August 28 (a free event).
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Advertisement
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.