Children escape serious injury in car rollover at Fairy Meadow

A mother and children have escaped serious injury after being involved in a car rollover in Fairy Meadow on Tuesday morning.
Just after 11am emergency services were called to the coner of Balgownie Road and Meadow Street with reports of a two-vehicle accident.
Police have been told a Ford Fiesta was turning right onto Balgownie Road, when it and an east-bound Suzuki sedan collided, causing the sedan to roll onto its roof.
A woman and two young children were freed from the vehicle and were assessed at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics as a precaution.
A spokesman for NSW Ambulance said two paramedic crews and two inspectors were sent to the scene.
A male from a second vehicle was also assessed, with minor injuries.
Wollongong Police officers and crews from Fire and Rescue NSW were also called and attended the scene.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
