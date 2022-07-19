Like magic, Brent Peter Kelly gets his very own beer

Getting your name on a beer can is easy when you know someone who owns a brewery.
That's the case with Brent Peter Kelly, who now has a big beer named after him, courtesy of the brewers at Unanderra's Seeker Brewing.
Co-owners and twins Jeff and Curtis Argent came up with the idea for Big Red's Magic Raspberry Milkshake IPA.
"The Seeker boys, Curtis and Jeff, well they're good friends of mine and they're going to make me a beer," Kelly said.
"We were talking about it, how it would be good to have a red beer and they said 'well, we can make you one next batch when we brew'."
It'll come in at 8.4 per cent and, while there will be some 500ml cans here and there around the place, Big Red will mainly be available on tap.
But it's the cans that Kelly is most excited about.
"It's got my face on the beer can," he said.
"It's got like a cartoon picture of my face on the beer can."
Jeff Argent said he'd met Kelly at Rad Bar back when the brewer used to play in bands.
"He's a pretty unmistakable guy in the crowd," Jeff said.
"I met him there and then since we opened Seeker, he's sort of come in a few times because he knows Dan Radburn [of Rad Bar] and we've got the Rad Beer that we do with Dan.
"Big Red he comes in on a Friday with his care worker. He comes in for cheeky beer or two and then a pizza."
It was during one of those visits where Kelly joked about making a beer for him, and Jeff thought they had some spare capacity, so why not?
"It's a raspberry milkshake IPA because Big Red wanted it red and he wanted it sweet," Jeff said.
"He doesn't like bitter beers so that ruled out the red ales or a red IPA.
"So I thought we'd use raspberries and it's got lactose in it to give it that milkshake flavour."
Argent said the intent was to mainly have it on tap at the Unanderra-based brewery and maybe a few other places around town.
But if you keep an eye open at your local bottle shop, you might spot a can with Big Red's picture on it in the fridge.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
