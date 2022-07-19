How a Wollongong cyclist regained confidence on her bike after being struck by a car

Zoe Parker became "white-knuckled" and riddled with fear when she hopped on her bike after a cyclist's worst nightmare came true.
The 29-year-old Wollongong woman was struck by a car while riding to work through Dapto last August.
Advertisement
She came off the bike uninjured, however the keen cyclist struggled mentally with fear it would happen again.
"It was a goal of mine to ride to work on my bike ... but at about five minutes from my house, I got hit by a car that was reversing out of their driveway," Ms Parker said.
"I hadn't been able to ride ever since. It wasn't life-threatening. But what got me more was that I didn't feel safe, I completely lost my confidence.
"When I got back on the bike, everything from that day just came back to me."
Ms Parker went from participating in triathlons, to thinking she would never return behind the bars of her bike.
But after participating in a program aimed at building women's confidence on bikes, Zoe has gained a newfound freedom.
She now flies down steep hills, frequently rides around Lake Illawarra, and has taken the trip to work on her bike again - twice - and credits the program as the key to her new confidence.
"It's opened up so much for me," Ms Parker said.
"I used to like doing triathlons and I was looking to plan holidays that heavily involved cycling.
"Now I can start planning the things I wanted to do before I was hit by a car."
Experienced Wollongong cyclist Jules Verheyen has been running the eight-week program, She Rides: Zero to Hero, created by Cycling Australia, since 2013.
She said Zoe has become "a new person" after completing it.
"Zoe was white-knuckled on the bike bars when she started and had tears every session," Jules said.
Advertisement
"But she has come so far and now flies down the hills and rides on the road with me, she's a whole new person."
This year, Jules has met with a group of five women with mental barriers to getting on bikes twice weekly for the program's first return since COVID.
"It's about finding their goals and giving them the simple skills that they can use to overcome those fears ... it's my passion," Jules said.
"I teach skills like tyre changing and about riding in groups, but we're also going to be building up some camaraderie. The women also find friends and their own network to venture off on their own fitness journeys."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.