A former boxing champion who was convicted of the violent rape of a woman inside her Berkeley home seven years ago has won an appeal against a ban on him returning to combat sports.
Leroy Fisher was aged 21 and living in Wollongong in 2015 when he detained a woman in his home for nine hours using handcuffs and sexually assaulted her.
During sentencing, Wollongong judge Andrew Haesler said Fisher's four offences had a common theme in the "humiliation and degradation of his victim".
The victim told the court she feared she would not survive the ordeal while she was being subjected to physical and verbal abuse from Fisher.
Fisher pleaded guilty and was given a jail sentence of eight years and five months, with five years' non-parole backdated to July 2015, when he went into custody.
Fisher left Wagga to pursue his boxing career prior to his offending and has since returned to the city after being released from jail, according to submissions by his solicitor.
On October 25, 2021, the Combat Sports Authority refused to register Fisher as a combatant in the amateur boxing registration class.
"The authority is not satisfied that you are a fit and proper person to be registered ... due to your criminal history," the authority stated.
Fisher took action against the Combat Sports Authority in the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NCAT) in May this year.
In a decision handed down on Friday, NCAT accepted that Fisher had "exhibited good behaviour" since being released on parole in October 2020 and was attending a domestic violence course and psychological treatment.
NCAT noted that Fisher was regularly contributing to the community through attending church regularly as well as a martial arts academy and gym in Wagga.
A former senior forensic psychologist in sex offender assessment at Junee jail submitted that Fisher was "not a risk of further violence" and "would be a great ambassador for local boxing".
"I have seen many people as part of their post released from prison. In my opinion, Mr Fisher is one of the few people who seem truly committed to being a positive citizen in Wagga in terms of rehabilitation," the psychologist stated.
The authority stated Fisher was on parole for "serious violent and sexual offending" and his return to boxing would have a "detrimental impact on public relations" via perceptions that the industry condoned his crimes.
NCAT senior member Joanne Little granted Fisher's application for registration under the Combat Sports Act.
"It is without question that [Fisher's] offence was a serious offence. However, in my view the circumstances and nature of the offence do not currently have a bearing on his ability to compete with honesty and integrity in amateur boxing," Ms Little stated.
"Rather, the available material suggests that the applicant's offending conduct was an aberration, and out of character. It is unlikely to be repeated, particularly given the significant impact that it has had on his life."
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data.
