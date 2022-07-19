A United Australia Party volunteer will fight charges stemming from an alleged altercation at a Dapto polling booth in the lead-up to the federal election.
Gaylene Heferen pleaded not guilty at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday to a charge of intimidation and another charge of damaging property.
Heferen was charged in May after police were called to the Dapto Ribbonwood Centre on the morning of May 18, following reports of a verbal altercation between two women.
Police were told a volunteer became verbally abusive towards a political party staff member.
Heferen will return to court in September.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
