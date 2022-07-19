Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

UAP volunteer accused of alleged altercation at Dapto polling booth to fight charges

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 19 2022 - 4:12am, first published 4:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gaylene Heferen has pleaded not guilty to charges of intimidation and damaging property. Picture: Facebook

A United Australia Party volunteer will fight charges stemming from an alleged altercation at a Dapto polling booth in the lead-up to the federal election.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.