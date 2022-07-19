Wollongong diners looking for a new spot to have a coffee or meal by the water will soon be able to dine all week at the Northbeach Pavilion.
The new owners of the beach-front restaurant plan to expand the venue's opening hours while retaining the fresh Italian style menu in the evening and on weekends.
"We are definitely going to be opening up for breakfast and lunch," said co-owner Lana Bloom.
Ms Bloom, along with fellow co-owners Natalie Jenkins and Joel Watt, are adding Northbeach Pavilion to their existing group of restaurants, which takes in the Bulli Beach Cafe and Thirroul Beach Pavilion.
The synchronisation available between the three venues made Northbeach Pavilion the ideal location for the group to expand when the opportunity arose.
"We were looking at something that was a larger-scale hospitality operation," Ms Bloom said. We're location based and we think that it suits the way that we operate."
Northbeach Pavilion isn't the only venue changing hands. After a slump during the COVID years of 2020 and 2021, Martin Lo Surdo director, business sales & acquisitions at MMJ said that interest from vendors and buyers was increasing.
"As soon as there has been some certainty back in the marketplace, it gave people a lot more confidence to sell or buy," he said.
"In January, February and March, we broke our record for buyer and seller inquiries."
While at the top end of town, merger and acquisition activity in Australia is expected to decline in 2022, off a bumper 2021 - according to law firm Clayton Utz - small businesses, those employing less than 20 people, overwhelmingly reported revenue staying the same or increasing in June, only 17 per cent reported revenue decreasing.
The forward expectations were even more positive. The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported in June that the majority of businesses of all sizes expected revenue to stay the same or increase, only 13 per cent expected revenue to decrease in the next month.
Ms Bloom said that after holding on for the past two years, in 2022, the partners were looking to grow.
"We've been looking, but nothing came up and checked all the boxes that we were after, and then when we saw this, it all kind of happened rather quickly."
Having a longstanding and tight knit team made the expansion possible, and has allowed the group to weather the lack of staff facing other hospitality operators and more broadly across the economy.
Looking ahead, Ms Bloom said a challenge would be the increasing cost of inputs, from wages to supplies, but that the business was able to find a balance.
"It's just I suppose about balancing and making sure that you can produce a quality product at an affordable price point."
Across the region, Mr Lo Surdo said with many buyers looking for a lifestyle change - whether from their existing profession or moving from Sydney - businesses would continue to be listed and matched with buyers.
"Wollongong is a good place to live, run a business and have a family."
