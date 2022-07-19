Shellharbour residents with unwanted chemicals lying around the house can get rid of them for free this weekend.
Shellharbour City Council and the Environment Protection Authority are holding a Household Chemical CleanOut at the Albion Oval car park in Albion Park Rail from 9am to 3.30pm on Sunday, July 24.
Residents can drop off household quantities - up to a maximum of 20 litres or 20 kilograms of a single item, or 100 litres of paint in 20-litre containers - and they will be disposed of or recycled.
These can include solvents and household cleaning chemicals, pesticides and herbicides, poisons, pool chemicals, fuels, fluorescent globes and tubes, smoke detectors, paint and paint-related products, gas bottles, fire extinguishers, batteries, and oils, among others.
The council asks that people who take advantage of the clean-out event place all the materials in the rear of their vehicle, and remain in their cars while contractors collect the items.
The EPA advises people should store and transport chemicals by keeping them in their original containers where possible, and ensuring the containers are well-sealed and clearly labelled.
Chemicals should never be mixed as this can cause dangerous reactions.
The EPA advises transporting chemicals in the boot of the car, away from people, and wrapping the containers in newspapers and placing them in sturdy plastic bags then plastic buckets or trays, in case of leakage.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
