Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Southern HIghlands' Brigadoon postponed until 2023 as Scottish festival battles wet weather

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated July 20 2022 - 4:02am, first published July 19 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLASHBACK: Ingleburn RSL and Campbelltown Community Pipe Band at Bundanoon, for a previously Brigadoon Highland Gathering. Picture: Jeff McGill

The weather has once again conspired to thwart the 2022 Bundanoon Highland Gathering with the 43rd iteration of the evet postponed for the fourth time.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.