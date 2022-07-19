The weather has once again conspired to thwart the 2022 Bundanoon Highland Gathering with the 43rd iteration of the evet postponed for the fourth time.
The original August 6 date for Brigadoon has been pushed back to April 1 2023 after organisers were informed by Wingecarribee Shire Council that Bundanoon Oval would remain closed up to event day.
Bundanoon Highland Gathering Inc. President Peter Rocca said the decision had been made with participants' safety front of mind.
"Unfortunately today we have been advised by Wingecarribee Shire Council that the Bundanoon Oval is to remain closed," he said in a statement.
"Given the current status of the Oval (closed) and the predicted forecast of continued rain up to the event day, Council's position will be to keep the oval closed. Jordans Crossing would also be unavailable for use as parking and will remain closed as well.
"This is an unusual period of prolonged wet weather patterns that has not allowed the Oval or its precincts to dry out.
"The committee are deeply conscious of their duty of care to the health, safety and wellbeing of everyone who participates at or attends Brigadoon."
Mr Rocca also pointed out that the gathering had a duty of care to the Highlands town after a year of wild weather.
"We have a responsibility for the care and preservation of the Oval and its precincts, and with the present ground conditions the possible damage caused could make the area totally unmanageable for some considerable time after the Gathering.
"There is also the reality of serious damage to the streets in Bundanoon being used for parking with cars getting bogged on the verges. This is something we are not prepared to condone.
"We apologise for the cancellation (another postponement only) but the weather has beaten us again. I welcome you to come along to our fifth attempt at the 43rd Annual Bundanoon Highland Gathering."
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
