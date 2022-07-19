Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Kiama council to fight government on rural rezoning for 400 homes

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated July 19 2022 - 9:59am, first published 9:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This large parcel of land at Kiama was rezoned by the state government last week. Council has decided to write to the government calling on them to reverse the decision. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Kiama Municipal Council will call on the state government to reverse the contentious rezoning of land that could one day see more than 400 homes.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.