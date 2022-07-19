Kiama council to fight government on rural rezoning for 400 homes

Kiama Municipal Council will call on the state government to reverse the contentious rezoning of land that could one day see more than 400 homes.
Last week, the NSW Planning Department approved the rezoning of a large parcel of land west of the Princes Highway.
Advertisement
Kiama council and the community were both opposed to the possible development, fearing it would put pressure on the town's infrastructure.
Cr Karen Renkema-Lang put forward a detailed motion at Tuesday's meeting which, at its core, called on the Kiama Mayor and CEO to write to Planning Minister Anthony Roberts to request that the decision to rezone the land be reversed.
"We have done everything we can as a community," Cr Imogen Draisma said, "to stand up against the call for this rezoning. Three hundred submissions is something to be highly commended. We did everything we could and will continue to push for this to be withdrawn."
She added that council would "stand strongly" against any development proposal on that land.
Cr Jodi Keast felt a "bureaucrat" shouldn't be making such an important decision that would affect Kiama.
"Planning for our beautiful town and surrounds has been taken out of our hands and decided by the bureaucracy of the Liberal state government," Cr Yeast said.
"More shockingly the approval of this planning proposal has ignored not only council decisions but that of our residents, our community groups. Our reaction to this decision is not a NIMBY response. There were genuine concerns raised by the locals who know the lay of land, the water courses, the flood risks and the sewage limitations."
Cr Mark Croxford expressed concern that the rezoning decision appeared to have been made by a bureaucrat when council had been given a commitment by the previous Planning Minister Rob Stokes that a ministerial response would be forthcoming.
Councillors unanimously passed the motion to write to the state government to reverse the decision.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.