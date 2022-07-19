After more than a century since it was built, the Clifton School of Arts is one step closer to completion with a back door set to lead somewhere, rather than nowhere.
A development application to extend the iconic brick building on Lawrence Hargrave Drive was approved last week, which will add to its back doors that sit at around two metres above the ground.
Advertisement
The extension will almost double the building's size, and will allow for greater accessibility.
After a few years of planning, Clifton School of Arts committee president David Roach was delighted the design was given the green light.
"For 111 years, (the building) has operated as the cultural centre of the community," Mr Roach said.
"But for all that time people with disabilities, elderly people with walkers, and mums with prams haven't been able to get into the building.
"What we've come up with is a design with easy access ... while making sure it still fits in with the community surroundings and reflects the character of the heritage building."
Built in 1911 on land donated to the community by the then Clifton Mine, the building was originally designed by architect Stuart Leslie Elphinstone and included a reading room, library and two offices.
The plan was to also to have a large hall at the rear, but the striking miners who built the facility had gone back to work before its completion, which resulted in the famous "door to nowhere".
"Our plan really is to complete that dream those original miners had," Mr Roach said.
The additions will provide a new hall, which will allow exhibitions and other events to run at the centre simultaneously.
"What this new space will do is give us a little bit of flexibility," Mr Roach said.
"So that while an exhibition is on ... we can run a yoga class or a workshop in the other space. It will make it much easier for us to survive."
The next step for the committee is to start raising funds and applying for grants for construction to get underway.
Advertisement
"Now we have to get our construction plans drawn up so we can get an accurate costing," Mr Roach said.
"So far the advice we have been given by all levels of government has been really heartening.
"We'll be going to the government for grants as much as we can, and then we'll be looking to raise funds to cover the difference."
Northern Illawarra architect and committee member Tim Antiohos drafted the plans pro-bono, and crafted a multi-functional gallery space, store room, disabled toilet and access.
Sandstone, hardwood, glass and steel will be used for the design.
Advertisement
The DA approval came a few days before the community gathered to celebrate the building's 111th birthday last weekend.
"It was really terrific and there was so much excitement in the room," Mr Roach said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.