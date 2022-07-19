Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Music giant Live Nation set to take over Anita's Theatre Thirroul

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
July 19 2022 - 8:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLASHBACK: Midnight Oil put on an intimate "warm up" gig at Anita's Theatre in Thirroul in 2019. Picture: Anna Warr

The force behind getting Harry Styles and the Red Hot Chili Peppers to Australia are about to take over one of the Illawarra's much loved music venues.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.