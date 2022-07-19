The force behind getting Harry Styles and the Red Hot Chili Peppers to Australia are about to take over one of the Illawarra's much loved music venues.
Live Nation has signed a 25-year operating lease of the iconic Anita's Theatre in Thirroul and have been recruiting for staff, including a new Venue Manager for the establishment.
Advertisement
The Mercury understands current owners of the venue have been engaging with different entities in recent years to take over its operation - such as major churches and entertainment conglomerates.
In a statement, the current owners said Live Nation would take over theatre operations only, and will work hard to bring a high calibre of performers back to the venue.
The deal is Live Nation's first foray into regional Australia.
"Keeping venues such as Anita's Theatre open is imperative to the ongoing growth of local Australian artists," said Roger Field, President of Live Nation Asia Pacific.
"As advocates for developing local Australian talent, we are aware of the cultural significance Anita's Theatre holds within the Illawarra region, and we are looking forward to showcasing an array of amazing live entertainment and talent for local fans to enjoy."
Other major artists touring Australia the company is promoting include Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Dua Lipa, Crowded House and Jack Johnson (to name a few).
Meantime they also run the iconic Palais Theatre in Melbourne, the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane and the recently acquired Hindley Street Music Hall in Adelaide. Globally they own and operates a portfolio of over 300 renowned live entertainment venues,
The news comes as Wollongong's Regent Theatre on Keira Street is also gearing up for a resurgence after local businessman Joe McGuiness acquired the historic site and enlisted the Yours and Owls crew to run it.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.