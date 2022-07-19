Another east coast low is forming off Australia's coast, heralding heavy rain, surf and winds - however, the Illawarra won't feel its impacts this time around.
The system is developing off the Queensland coast and will affect south-east Queensland and northern NSW.
Advertisement
Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Olenka Duma said the Illawarra was sheltered from these effects, but with the east coast low up north and a high pressure system moving over the Tasman Sea, the region would see persistent showers into the weekend.
Mrs Duma said these would ease from Monday as onshore winds dropped.
On Wednesday, she said, the showers would likely push further inland after staying on the coastal fringes on Tuesday.
Parts of the Illawarra can expect up to 20 millimetres of rain on Wednesday.
Wollongong, Albion Park and Kiama are all heading for tops of 14 degrees.
Already this year the weather station at Bellambi has recorded 1633.6 millimetres of rain, 461.2 millimetres this month alone.
This is a 77 per cent increase on the 922.6 millimetres it recorded for the entirety of last year.
Meanwhile, 2039 millimetres has fallen at Albion Park so far this year, compared to the 1138.8 millimetres it recorded for the whole of 2021.
And at Kiama there has been 2294 millimetres of rain to date - a huge 87 per cent increase on the 12-month total for last year.
In a typical year Bellambi would record 1125 millimetres, Albion Park would see 879.4 millimetres, while Kiama could expect 1037.6 millimetres.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.