Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Shellharbour candidate Marianne Saliba ousted from Labor party

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 19 2022 - 11:51pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marianne Saliba has been ousted from Labor after 32 years with the party. Picture: Robert Peet

Former Shellharbour mayor and current council candidate Marianne Saliba has been expelled from the Labor party after 32 years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.