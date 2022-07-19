Former Shellharbour mayor and current council candidate Marianne Saliba has been expelled from the Labor party after 32 years.
Ms Saliba said she received a letter on Tuesday evening informing her of the decision.
Advertisement
"I want to know where my due process is," she said.
Ms Saliba said her expulsion was due to her decision to run as an independent against Labor in the Ward A election.
"I wasn't just a member, I gave them 32 years of my life," Ms Saliba, a former Illawarra MP in NSW parliament, said.
She said she was "very disappointed" in the way the party had handled the situation, which she described as a farce.
"This is not the democratic party that I joined," Ms Saliba said.
She has replied to the letter, telling the party she wants the right to appeal and have her story heard before a decision is made.
The news of Ms Saliba's expulsion from Labor comes on the third day of the campaign in Ward A.
It follows an incident on Tuesday afternoon in which Labor candidate Aarron Vann accused Ms Saliba of running over his foot.
More to come.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.