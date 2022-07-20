Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Live music and celebrations at Killalea this weekend

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated July 20 2022 - 4:14am, first published 4:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Save Killalea advocates Aunty Lindy Lawler representing Cultural awareness, Ben Morgan committee member, Chris Homer-National Surfing Reserve and Peter Moran-greens. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Live music and entertainment will ring out through Killalea this Sunday to celebrate the dawn of a new era for the reserve.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.