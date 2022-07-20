Live music and celebrations at Killalea this weekend

Live music and entertainment will ring out through Killalea this Sunday to celebrate the dawn of a new era for the reserve.
The site has finally been handed to the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), which environmental advocates believe will help conserve the area for future generations.
Advertisement
Ben Morgan, spokesman for the Save Killalea Alliance, said it's time for all in the community to celebrate a dark cloud lifting over the 260-hectare park.
"It marks the start of a new beginning for the park," Mr Morgan said.
"It's got into a state of disrepair, and a lot of neglect with maintenance ...we see this as a new life for the reserve."
People are envouraged to bring their own picnic and enjoy the entertainment from 11.30am, which will still go ahead if wet weather - but not in severe or torrential conditions.
Previous operator of the park, Reflections Holiday Park, had plans to redevlop Killalea Reserve including building a function centre and eco-cabins - much to the distaste of the community.
Mr Morgan said there was a feeling of "relief and accomplishment" after a long campaign to "save" the park.
"It was really just driven by the passion of the community, everything else just fell into place," he said.
"It was great to see people banding together and the power of the people shining through."
He was confident Killalea would be managed better under the NPWS banner, as he believed their core values were around preservation, conservation and recreation as opposed to a pure business model of making money.
From August, NPWS will start consultation with local residents, Aboriginal groups and other stakeholders to inform the development of a new Plan of Management of the park.
They will also dedicate staff and funds to the general running and upkeep.
Community Picnic Day Celebrations at Killalea, Sunday July 24 from 11:30am. Pack a picnic lunch (or visit The Farm Kiosk).
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.