A primary school worker has been charged after allegedly providing a fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine certificate to her workplace.
The 55-year-old woman was arrested and charged with dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception, dealing with property proceeds of crime less than $100,000, and participating criminal group contribute criminal activity.
It will be alleged in court the woman used a fraudulent document to verify her vaccination status with her employer.
Police executed a search warrant at a home at Merrylands in Sydney's west yesterday, seizing cash, documentation and electronic items.
The Merrylands West woman - who is a school administrative manager - was refused bail to appear at Fairfield Local Court today.
In July 2021, police established Strike Force Sugarcane to investigate the activities of a south-west Sydney-based organised criminal network.
So far 20 people have been charged for various offences including drug supply, fraud, proceeds of crime and participate in/or direct criminal group. All remain before the courts.
Investigations under Strike Force Sugarcane are continuing.
