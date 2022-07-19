Illawarra Mercury
School employee charged over fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination certificate

Updated July 19 2022 - 11:51pm, first published 11:41pm
CHARGED: Police arrested the woman in suburban Sydney. Picture: supplied

A primary school worker has been charged after allegedly providing a fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine certificate to her workplace.

