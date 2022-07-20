He's still a relative newcomer to water polo, but Harry Sargent-Wilson is making huge waves in the sport.
The Woonona teenager is in line for a call-up to his state after being named in one of Water Polo NSW's 2022 extended squads. Sargent-Wilson was selected in the boys born 2008 squad, while fellow Illawarra Water Polo Club member Sam Rolfe was picked for the boys born in 2007 squad.
Illawarra duo Ella Fraser and Mia Parker - who represent Cronulla - were also picked in the state girls squads. Ella was recently part of the Australian Cadet Girls line-up which claimed a silver medal at the New Zealand 18-and-under National Championships.
The NSW squads are set to go into camp in the coming weeks and final teams will be announced ahead of September's Australian National State Championships.
For Harry, selection is great reward for a 14-year-old who only started playing water polo four years ago. After watching his eldest brother compete in the pool, Harry - the younger sibling of rising Swans AFLW star Ruby - decided to try the sport.
"Because I've played rugby league and have done some swimming squads, I thought my skills would transfer to water polo. I like the attacking and defensive side of it and the quick game play. It's really fun and a nice, quick game," Harry said.
"I'm hoping to get in the final team, but there's a lot of good players. To represent NSW, I would feel really honoured. For now, I'm excited to learn new skills and show them how I play water polo."
The Illawarra Water Polo Club is based in Keiraville and is home to about 150 members.
Club president Jimmy Berry said he was very proud to see Harry and Sam get elevated to potential state honours.
"This will be one of the club's highest achievements, I think there was a player in 2015 or 2016 who made state in under-14s," he said.
"It would be awesome if they make the final teams, they would go to the national championships which would be fantastic. And they pick two or three teams [per age group], so even if they're not picked in the first team, they might get picked in the second or third team. And they'll play against all of the other states and get [selectors'] eyes kept on them.
"I think it's amazing and a reflection of our programs and awesome coaches. We're getting to the stage now where kids are starting to take water polo relatively seriously. We have Harry and Sam in line to play for state, and there's another two kids who are going to train in Auburn at a state development camp before school. So there's a few kids now who are really dedicated to it, which is pretty cool."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
