Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Harry Sargent-Wilson and Sam Rolfe poised for representative NSW water polo opportunity

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
July 20 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WITHIN THEIR GRASP: Illawarra teenagers Harry Sargent-Wilson and Sam Rolfe are eager to represent NSW in water polo. Picture: Sylvia Liber

He's still a relative newcomer to water polo, but Harry Sargent-Wilson is making huge waves in the sport.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.