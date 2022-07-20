LOOSE ENDS: Zone 16 impress at junior Inter-Zone

A talented team of Zone 16 youngsters were runners-up in the Champion Zone award and won the Pairs at the NSW Junior Inter-Zone 7-a-side at Dubbo.
The two-day event featured many of the best juniors from across NSW competing in Singles, Pairs and Fours, with performances in the three formats going towards overall team points.
The Junior Inter-Zone featured 14 teams of seven bowlers with Zone 16 edged out as Champion Zone by Zone 4 (Grey) by just two points, after Zone 4 won the Fours, claimed bronze in the Singles and were fourth in Pairs.
Illawarra's Travis Moran (Warilla) and Jacob Aitken (Corrimal) were triumphant in the Pairs after winning their section with a whopping +54 shot margin and then thrashed Zone 2 in the semi-finals 27-12 before clinching gold with a fine 19-12 win over Zone 3's Shelby Powell and Sam Rich.
Zone 16 Singles representative Daniel Davies also won his section in what was a very competitive Singles event with the rising Windang star going close to making the final.
Davies lost a semi-final thriller 21-19 to Zone 12's Ryan Klem who was beaten in the final 21-15 by Zone 3's Dustyn Allen. Davies was denied bronze following a 21-9 loss to Zone 4 Grey's Tom Rich.
Zone 16's Fours team of Zoe Davies (Windang), Ricci-Rose Hampton (Dapto Citizens), Flynn Cooper (Warilla) and Hamish Hampton (Dapto Citizens) were the strongest side in their section and finished on 6 points and a +29 shot differential, well clear of runners-up ACT on 4 points (+5).
Zone 16 could not have come closer to making the final following a 15-14 defeat to Zone 2 in one of the best matches of the championships.
Zone 2 lost the final to an impressive Zone 4 (Grey) 20-4 while Zone 16 was beaten 14-12 by Zone 8 in the battle for bronze.
With all three Zone 16 teams making the semi-finals and the Pairs victorious, Illawarra was a close-up second in the Champion Zone team honour.
And in a fine sporting gesture, Zone 16 reserve Isaac Carter filled in for Zone 4 Grey and helped them win gold in the Fours which ultimately ensured they won the Champion Zone award.
Overall, all the Illawarra players contributed to an impressive overall performance from one of the traditionally strongest junior nurseries for bowls in Australia.
Daniel Davies' promise has been recognised by the NSW state selectors in making the NSW under 25s squad following an impressive showing at the recent NSW State Selection Series at Cabramatta BC.
Jacob Aitken is also on the radar for more representative honours and was a standout in reaching the Zone 16 Open Champion of Club Champion Pairs final earlier this year, while Warilla's Flynn Copper and new Gorillas recruit Travis Moran played off in the final of the prestigious Junior South Pacific Under 16 Singles final last January.
The Junior Inter-Zone championships not only highlighted team and individual talent but gave players the opportunity to press their claims for a spot in state teams beginning at under 18s level, then Under 25s and even the Open side in years to come.
Australian star Dawn Hayman was a late addition to a visiting St Johns Park side who overcame a first-up loss to clinch the prestigious Corrimal Gold Medal Triples.
Corrimal's biggest tournament of the year went down to the last end on the second day, with Hayman and partners Brendan Ford and Ashley Mitchell (6wins +61) claiming the $1800 winner's purse.
Hayman only joined the team 48 hours from last Saturday's start after Ford's brother Daniel withdrew.
''I hadn't played with Ash and Brendan before so it's great to partner a couple of my club bowlers and win a big event like this,'' Hayman said.
The St Johns Park rink was outside the top three heading into the seventh and final round but a 22-6 triumph gave their overall margin a huge boost. In contrast, leaders Jason Cheadle, Shane Pascoe and Robbie Warren suffered their only loss to Tony Parkes' rink (12-10) to slip to third overall.
Corrimal's Tim Cavanough, John Hills and Jarrod Beckford (6wins+59) leapfrogged to runners-up and collect $1200, with Warren's rink edging out Zoe Brett, Greg Jones and Shane Gill on countback - by a single end - for third (6wins+58). Paul Bartley, Neil Bartley and Craig Roberts (6wins+44) took home $450 for fifth.
The seven game winners were skipped by Anthony Jones (Game 1, +13); Game 2: Chris Smith (+15); Game 3: (Sam Armes,+26); Game 4: Wayne Boyce (+14); Game 5: Thomas Webb (+22); Game 6: Les Smith (+9); Game 7: Trevor Sheens (+28).
Corrimal's most prestigious event was cancelled the past two years due to COVID but returned in terrific style with capacity greens and a full clubhouse the whole weekend.
They may have been rivals on the field but a couple of hundred footballers and their mates will come together next week to support the annual Men of League Charity Day at Warilla Bowls.
The annual event on July 29 will raise several thousand dollars to support the Men of League Foundation with footy players and budding bowlers from as far as the Gold Coast, Sydney and the far South Coast, plus the Illawarra, to aid the charity.
The day includes breakfast (8am) and fours bowls (from 9am) plus a special luncheon which will include a couple of former NRL stars as guest speakers.
Men of League Illawarra spokesman Ray Smiles said it is a day to meet old mates and enjoy a game of bowls and lunch for a terrific cause.
''Everyone has a fantastic time and to do it for a charity like Men of League makes it special,'' he said.
Entry by July 25 is $50 per person through Jeremy Henry at Warilla Bowls. Single and team entries are welcome, and you don't have to be a bowls member to enjoy the day.
