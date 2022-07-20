KICK-OFF: Half measures won't fix Dragons' second-half woes

It's the crucial stat that tells the real story of St George Illawarra's tooth-and-nail fight for a finals berth; dummy passes.
It could easily be overlooked, but a crunch of the numbers shows the Dragons have out-dummied their opponents by a combined 303-199 across their 17 games this year.
They out-dummied Cronulla 26-5 in round three and out-gunned Parramatta in that column a week later by a whopping 52-15. The 48-14 scoreline suggest the Eels didn't fall for many. Likewise in Magic Round, Anthony Griffin's side out-dummied the Titans 38-0 only to get done in golden point.
A loss to Brisbane a fortnight ago was undoubtedly the Dragons worst effort on the dummy tally, the Baby Broncos out-dummying them to the tune of 19 pump-fakes to zip. It's not the reason they lost, but... I dunno.
That's the thing about stats, for empirical data, they're very malleable. Skillfully deployed, they can be used to illustrate just about anything. As to why the NRL live stats keep a running tally of dummy passes, your guess is as good as mine.
We've never had more stats at our disposal due, in no small part, to the scourge of 'fantasy' leagues. There's also the 'Moneyball' effect more broadly termed 'analytics'. Professional sport at all levels has never been more rigorously broken down.
Some stats tell a story, but rarely a full one.
The fact the Dragons are leading the competition in missed tackles with 652 - almost a hundred more than the next worst Roosters (560) - gives some indication as to how they've conceded 86 points in their last two games. They missed 50 tackles against the Roosters last week.
Missed tackle stat-lines can also be deceiving. The Bulldogs miss the fewest tackles in the competition but they're still running 14th. Ben Hunt is the competition's equal leader for missed tackles (73), but anyone suggesting he's a poor defender is watching games with their eyes closed.
That's essentially what people analysing games purely on stats are doing. It's not to dismiss the numbers entirely. Some of the can be illuminating.
Perhaps the most telling stat for the Dragons is their second-half tally this season. They were beaten 42-12 in the second half by the Roosters last week, but the suggestion Griffin's side have been faders comes down to more than just recency bias.
The Dragons have won two of their last four games, including a commanding 32-12 win over Souths in round 15. The 32-0 first half was arguably the best 40 minutes they've produced under Griffin, but the Rabbitohs were 12-0 in the second half.
To point out as much at the time seemed needlessly nit-picky but it's part of a trend that's emerged as the Dragons Achilles heel.
Following the win over Souths, the Dragons controversially saw off the Raiders 12-10 in Wollongong but were 0-10 in the second half (though into a gale-force wind). They trailed 16-12 against the Broncos, but went 6-16 in the second half in an eventual 32-18 loss.
Until Cody Ramsey crossed for a consolation try in the 71st minute of that match, the Dragons had gone 111 second-half minutes without scoring. Since the round-13 bye they've gone 26-91 in second stanzas.
The club's top-eight prospects are currently hindered by an awful for-and-against of -112, effectively putting them a win behind the Raiders (-37) and Roosters (49) despite all three sitting on 18 competition points.
If games stopped at halftime, the Dragons would be close to breaking even with 160 points for and 162 points against (-2). The second-half numbers make for far less pleasant reading, with Griffin's side posting 149 points whilst conceding 259. They are a 108-point better side in the first half than the second.
The easy conclusion to draw would be that they're simply not fit enough, but that's only rarely the case at NRL level, and never across the board. Fatigue may be a factor, but perhaps not in the manner people might assume.
Rules have changed overtly to increase the amount of fatigue in the the game and that naturally bites hardest in the second half of matches. The Dragons don't appear to be suffering from fatigue as much as an inability to exploit fatigue in their opposition.
The Dragons are running second in the competition for decoy runs but 15th in offloads and 14th in supports. It points to an attack more one-dimensional than their rivals and thus easier to defend under fatigue.
They're the raw numbers, but the more nuanced 'eye test' suggests the issue is most apparent for the Dragons through the middle of the field, with and without the footy. The Dragons pack does not boast a Jason Taumalolo or Payne Haas to blaze a trail through the middle with power-running (few do).
Griffin also doesn't have a dummy-half like an Api Koroisau or Damien Cook who can take advantage of tiring forwards around the middle... or does he?
Ben Hunt is in Dally M Medal contention with the No. 7 on his back, but his team looks to be limping towards another season without finals action. If he made a permanent switch to hooker tomorrow, he'd be arguably the best No. 9 in the competition, straight-up.
Hunt showed in the Origin arena how much influence he can have on the outcome of games shifting between hooker and lock. It's got to be food for thought, but we're unlikely to see it in clubland.
Griffin backing his skipper in as a pure No. 7 has played no small role in him finding top form, but there's no reason to take that jumper off him either.
Griffin has gone with a two-pronged approach at dummy-half with veterans Andrew McCullough and Moses Mbye working in tandem. Jayden Sullivan has been in that mix when called upon, but he's not a long-term dummy-half.
There's no reason he couldn't be injected into the halves mid-game with Hunt shifting to hooker. Deep into a second half, would tiring forwards prefer to see Hunt out on the one edge, or probing ruck after ruck out of dummy-half?
When you're hemorrhaging second-half points, maybe the best form of defence is attack. It beats simply hoping you can sell the opposition a dummy.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
