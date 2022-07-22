Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Boral Minnamurra sand quarry joins list of pollution complaints

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated July 22 2022 - 6:36am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WORRIED: Friends of Minnamurra River Will Chyra and Richard Maitland with some of the sand washed downstream during recent heavy rains. Picture: Robert Peet.

Boral's Minnamurra sand mining operation has joined the list of companies facing complaints about pollution runoff in the heavy rains hitting our region this year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.