Boral Minnamurra sand quarry joins list of pollution complaints

Boral's Minnamurra sand mining operation has joined the list of companies facing complaints about pollution runoff in the heavy rains hitting our region this year.
Environmentalists from the Friends of Minnamurra River (FOMR) said "hundreds of tonnes" of sand and mining debris had been washed down Rocklow Creek and into the nature reserve downstream of the controversial sand quarry.
It was covering the creek banks, the wetlands of the nature reserve and parts of the reserve walking track in a 120m wide fan just downstream of where Rocklow Creek flows out under the Princes Highway.
They said they had alerted the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) and action was needed urgently before the next big rain.
"It appears entirely possible that thousands of tonnes of upstream sand has been washed down Rocklow Creek during recent high rainfall events and may well have been deposited as silt in the Minnamurra River, only several hundred metres downstream," FOMR chair Will Chyra said.
"Interspersed with the tongues of sand spread on the creek banks and through the trees and plants of the wetlands are orange plastic buoys and parts of buoys very similar to those used to support pipelines on dredge ponds in sand mining operations."
A Boral spokeswoman questioned whether the sand and debris had come from its operation.
"Boral is currently investigating how sand and a small number of objects were deposited near our Dunmore site," she said.
"While it not yet clear whether this material emanated from Boral's site, we took immediate action to remove the objects and are continuing to closely cooperate with the EPA as we work through this matter."
The Mercury asked the EPA whether it was investigating the complaint and whether it was confident Boral had adequate systems in place to prevent pollution before the rains.
The EPA said it had taken steps to get the debris cleaned up. There was no mention of the sand or silt.
"The EPA is aware of community concerns about pollution in the Minnamurra River and our officers have already inspected the site and taken action to have debris removed," an EPA spokeswoman said.
" All licensed facilities, including Boral, must abide by conditions to operate in a proper and efficient manner.
"The EPA expects preparation for rain events to be part of routine site management.
"The EPA required Boral to remove flood debris found during the inspection, and to provide verification to the EPA that this had occurred.
"The EPA is satisfied that Boral actioned this request without the requirement for a formal direction.
"The Department of Planning and Environment is responsible for monitoring and ensuring compliance with conditions of consent."
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
