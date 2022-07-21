Anglers head south chasing tuna

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal happily reported the weather finally aligned with a weekend last week and many crews headed out in very reasonable conditions.
Quite a large contingent of trailer boats headed south towards Jervis Bay and even as far south as Bermagui as reports indicated the yellowfin and bluefin were on the move up the coast.
Radio chatter reported a hit and miss affair for many, however those who fished wide of Batemans Bay had an absolute blinder of a trip with reports of both tuna species in the 50kg to 60kg range taken on the troll.
Closer to home, boats that fished out the front of the southern Illawarra found plenty of jelly bean sized (5 kilo) tuna that were scattered from Shellharbour down to JB with some pushing 15kg being the exception.
The guys reported favourable water colour and temps from the currents that were pushing northwards and the tuna were in that leading current line, so hopefully, give it a week or two and fingers crossed, the action will be on our doorstep.
Snapper fishing has been pretty good over the last week with plenty of 1-2kg fish coming in from the deeper reefs over the 40-metre depth line with plenty of numbers in the schools too.
The afternoon bite on the shallow reefs last week and weekend, produced the bigger fish with multiple 4-6kg fish being captured in the crazy period just before dark.
These better fish were pulled from on the anchor with a light burley trail running out and drifting loaded baits down the trail.
There were still good reports of kingfish about the Port islands with plenty legal fish caught as well as lots of undersize rats. Again down rigging was the key to the better fish.
Beaches have started to fish okay again after the last swell with some good mulloway about as well as salmon, tailor and bream found in quantity numbers.
There have been some big winter whiting about but as normal at this time of year the catch is small and the bait has been a bit harder to source since that last swell.
