It's been almost three years since Eli Northey's cancer diagnosis, but his recovery from chemotherapy is ongoing.
His birth, says mother Jenny, was "catastrophic" as he struggled to breathe and needed to be resuscitated due to a rare condition called laryngomalacia, which affects the larynx.
By six weeks old, the little Horsley boy had undergone two major operations - a supraglottoplasty and a tracheostomy.
Now at three-years-old, Eli is "doing wonderfully" and is cancer free, but he still needs constant care.
His father, Lake Illawarra police officer Peter Northey, wakes up 10 to 12 times each night to section moisture off Eli's chest so he can breathe again.
These chest infections are just one of many side effects since undergoing chemo.
With four children under 11-years-old, Jenny and Peter reached out to Camp Quality for support.
The family have been treated to family camps, where medical volunteers provided 24/7 care for Eli so his parents could have a rest and the Northey's could enjoy some quality time together.
The latest camp was around six weeks ago to Canberra, and Jenny said connecting with other families who have gone through similar things is incredibly valuable.
"We went to Canberra, and Aboriginal people taught the kids about their culture and made damper with them. they just loved it," Jenny said.
"But it's not just for the kids, it also gives us a break and day to day life is just so busy, its nice to have that connection with others who know what you're going through."
On Saturday, July 30, the Northey's will join thousands of families across Australia for a 'camp in' on their living room floors to raise funds for the charity that has helped them take a break from the craziness of their daily life.
Camp Quality's Camp In raises funds for Australian kids facing the toughest stages of their cancer experience a bed on a Camp Quality Retreat.
To sign up, go to www.campin.org.au.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
