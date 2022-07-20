Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Finals chasing Illawarra Hawks women face crucial two NBL1 East games

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated July 20 2022 - 8:15am, first published 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UP HIGH: Tyler Scaife was huge for the Hawks in their last start 92-80 loss to the Central Coast Crusaders.

The finals chasing Illawarra Hawks NBL1 East women's team face two must-win games starting with a home clash against Canberra Nationals this Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.