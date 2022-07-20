The finals chasing Illawarra Hawks NBL1 East women's team face two must-win games starting with a home clash against Canberra Nationals this Saturday night.
Hawks coach Tom Cranney said all six remaining regular season games were crucial but it was important the fifth-placed Illawarra (9-5 win/loss record) beat the eighth-placed Canberra (6-9) at the Snakepit and then the sixth-placed Manly Warrigah Sea Eagles (10-6) next week.
"It's a big game for us.," he said. "After the loss on the weekend, we can't afford to make too many mistakes.
"Every game is crucial but certainly this one and the next one. Canberra and Manly are right around where we are so to lock those ones down is really crucial."
The Hawks lost their last-start game 92-80 to Central Coast Crusaders.
The home side led from start to finish although the Hawks showed some resilience in the third period, winning the quarter 25 points to 17.
Tyler Scaife finished up with 20 points, three steals, two rebounds and two assists for Illawarra while Ella Dent contributed 19 points, five rebounds and three steals, Georgia Ohrdorf 12 points, six boards and three steals, and Rebecca Abel nine points.
Cranny said the Hawks had to improve markedly.
"We certainly need to turn some things around. I know we can play good enough to make it, we've shown this season that we can play at that level.
"Our recent couple of games aren't proof of that, we've got disruptions we can point to but that doesn't help anyone.
"The fact is we just need to lock in, work hard and really take a run of this down the stretch and get back to playing the way we know we can.
"If we are good enough we will see the results and be there at the end.
"You want to win every game but as you get to the back end of the stretch, certainly those games with teams right around you on the ladder take on an extra little bit."
Cranney added these games were especially crucial because the Hawks would have their work cut out late in the season as they had to play the top three sides Albury-Wodonga Bandits, Norths Bears and Sutherland Sharks in successive weeks.
"The teams we face over the next two weeks know how important the games are and they are going to really fire up for them and prepare. It will be a very good tough couple of games," he said.
The fourth-placed Hawks (9-7) men's team will also play at home against leaders Canberra Gunners (13-4).
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
