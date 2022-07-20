Hugh Jackman has joined the cast of an upcoming animated comedy series Koala Man, and will voice a character dubbed as 'Dapto's most popular guy'.
The series, which was ordered at Hulu in March 2021, was created by Unanderra filmmaker Michael Cusack, who will also voice the show's title character, Kevin.
Cusack is known for his viral YouTube series featuring animated Illawarra bogans Damo and Darren, which was inspired by the Dapto Railway Station.
The bare-chested singletted duo quickly gained cult status, and will make a grand reappearance in Cusack's Koala Man.
His latest work, which stars Jackman, follows Kevin - a mild-mannered Australian with a not-so-secret alias called Koala Man.
Though Koala Man has no superpowers, he is a fighter of petty crimes and proudly patrols his beloved Illawarra suburb, Dapto.
Jackman will star in the series as a local celebrity named Big Greg, who is known as 'Dapto's most popular guy', and is a member of the city council.
The Aussie celeb took to his Instagram to express his excitement about his new role.
"I had the time of my life being in this series," he told his 30.5 million followers.
"I can't wait until you can get a little sneak peek at it."
Cusack is joined as an executive producer on the series by popular animated series Rick & Morty's co-creator Justin Roiland.
The Mercury understands Hulu is yet to set an official release date for the show.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
