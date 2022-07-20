Kiama's Blue Haven keeps pandemic rules in place

Blue Haven says it has no plans to relax COVID rules at its aged care facility in Kiama, despite a NSW public health order which allows some restrictions to be lifted.
The latest figures from the Department of Health state that 6497 aged care homes in Australia have experienced a COVID-19 outbreak.
Advertisement
More than 800 homes are experiencing an active outbreak now.
In a statement Blue Haven said they had no current cases and that vaccination rates were in line with aged care industry standard.
"Out of our Blue Haven aged care residents, 92 per cent have received four doses of the COVID vaccine.
"A further 3 per cent of residents have had three doses and a small number of residents have chosen not to be vaccinated."
Kevin Whalan, 93, from Kiama, died in Shoalhaven Hospital last month, 10 days after testing positive to COVID-19 at Blue Haven. He had had three doses of the vaccine. Blue Haven said it was the first COVID-related death they had had.
"Our sincere condolences go out to the Whalan family for the passing of their father," Blue Haven Interim Chief Operating Officer Joe Gaudiosi said.
"Blue Haven has not been immune to the challenges faced by the aged care sector during the global pandemic," Mr Gaudiosi said.
Aged care providers met with local federal MPs this week to discuss the challenges faced by the sector as well as funding and workforce issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.