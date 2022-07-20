Butcher Lachlan Kerr isn't quite sure how the third week of September will go for his butchery.
Mr Kerr's business, Cleaver & Co Quality Meats in Gwynneville, is located on the Wollongong City Circuit of the 2022 UCI Road World Cycling Championships.
This means that access to his business will be limited to those walking and cycling during various times from September 17 to 25.
Mr Kerr said he plans to open throughout the week, but what day to day trade might look like is unknown.
"We'll probably open, [but] I don't imagine we'll be doing the same sort of trade that we normally do," he said.
Out the front of the business on Murphy Street, Mr Kerr is exploring the possibility of opening up a barbecue for spectators and embracing the thousands of spectators expected to descend on Wollongong.
"It's a bit of an unknown, whether it's going to be really busy or quiet. We might be doing more of our trade in cooked food and stuff like that. I'm not sure."
Wollongong will undoubtedly feel different during the week of the championships. Alongside the thousand cyclists, hundreds of thousands of spectators are expected to come to the city, Wollongong 2022 CEO Stu Taggart told businesses at a webinar on Wednesday.
"The city will work and operate differently," he said.
For businesses, everyday activities such as deliveries and waste collection will need to be altered, especially for those on the routes.
"In terms of service provision, we understand that there will be a significant change to some of those everyday operations," Mr Taggart said.
For some businesses, the change will be too large to work with, with a few expected to close during the week, others are planning to run a limited operation, for example offering takeaway only.
"We appreciate it will have impacts not only on your customers but your staff as well," Mr Taggart said.
Mr Kerr said he was positive about the race, despite the headaches it could bring.
"I'm actually pretty excited about being on the course and doing something cool with it," he said.
"It's going to be cool, but it's going to be a s--- fight all week."
